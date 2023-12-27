A man in his 20s has been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after being found injured on a Bristol street.

Officers and ambulance crews went to the scene at Bishop Road in the Bishopston area of the city at around 10.50pm on 26 December.

There was a report that a group of people "all dressed in black" were seen running out of Bishop Road into Gloucester Road.

The man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His next of kin are aware.

Road closures are affecting traffic.

Gloucester Road has been closed at its junction with Bishop Road while officers examine the scene of the incident.

Stagecoach West says its buses are being diverted on the A38 Gloucester Road, near the Kelvin Players Theatre.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stagecoach West wrote: "Service 3X: Gloucester Rd is currently closed due to a police incident at Hatherly Road, 3X is diverting through Ashley Hill and Somerville Rd until the road is reopened."

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: "If you were in Bishop Road or Gloucester Road between 10.15pm and 11pm and saw a group of people hanging around, spotted anyone acting suspiciously, or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5223314883.

"Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information."