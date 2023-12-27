Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during a 'large fight' in Plymouth on Boxing Day.

Officers were called around 7.50pm following reports of an altercation outside the Queen & Constitution pub in Duke Street, Devonport.

Around 15 people were involved and one man was reportedly in possession of a small knife.

A man in his 20s from the Torpoint area sustained a knife wound to his chest.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Derriford Hospital.

His injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The male suspect left the scene in the direction of Duncan Street.

Officers and a dog unit carried out an area search and enquiries are continuing to locate him.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage which may assist with the investigation is asked to contact police.

Please report information online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230333637