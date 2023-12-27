Storm Gerrit has arrived in the West Country and is bringing strong winds and heavy rain. The storm has moved in from Cornwall across the region, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds as it blows across the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Devon, Cornwall and Dorset.

Forecasters at the Exeter-based Met Office said the yellow warning will be in place until 6pm and have warned of wind gusts of up to 70mph in exposed areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK. Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.”

The Met Office added: “It will be a wet and windy day with outbreaks of rain sweeping across the region, turning heavier at times through the afternoon before gradually easing. Winds staying strong with the risk of coastal gales but on the mild side.

" Tonight there could be some clear spells at first followed by blustery heavy showers, merging to give longer spells of rain and carrying the risk of hail. Staying windy, with coastal gales.”

Travel

The public is being warned that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some journeys being cancelled. The RAC has also told drivers not to underestimate the dangers of high winds.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed due to high winds and traffic is being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge where there is heavy congestion and delays of 90 minutes against expected traffic.

Motorists are also facing long delays due to a serious police-led incident which involved seven vehicles on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

It has been reported that a vehicle crossed the central reservation and at one point, traffic was at a standstill.

One lane remained closed westbound between junction 22 and 23 until 4.30pm, but all lanes have reopened in this direction although long delays remain. Eastbound has been fully reopened.

National Highways said: "A 50mph speed limit is in place on the bridge to ensure safety as a 30-metre section of central reservation barrier has been damaged and will need replacing when weather conditions improve. The M48 Severn Bridge is also closed in both directions due to high winds and is not expected to reopen until later in the day."

Elsewhere, there is gridlock on the M4 westbound and the M49 northbound heading towards the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. There is also very heavy traffic on the M5 in both directions between junctions 17 and 18.

National Highways South West is offering advice online for those who are having to travel during the storm today.

There is disruption on roads across Devon. The Dartmouth Higher Ferry for vehicles is not operating while lanes on the Tamar Bridge have been closed.

There is also slow traffic and one lane is closed due to a fallen tree on A30 Westbound near Whiddon Down. Travel time is 20 minutes longer than usual. Trees are also down in Torquay, Lydford and Shortacombe.

On the M5 northbound near Exeter, traffic cameras show long queues of stationary traffic. Queues can be seen between J29 all the way back past J31.

The A387 near Hessenford in Cornwall is blocked in both directions following a tree falling on a car.

Road and traffic monitoring site Inrix first reported the incident just after 1pm. It said: "A387 in both directions closed due to fallen tree from Narkurs turn off to The Copley Arms. Reported a tree has landed on a vehicle."

Police have confirmed that the driver of the car sustained a minor injury and is out of the car. Crews remain at the scene to work to remove the tree from the car.