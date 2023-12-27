Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released from police custody after a man was seriously injured on a Cornish street on Christmas Eve.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called just before 3am on Sunday 24 December to reports of an assault on Lady Street in Helston.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found with potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to Treliske Hospital. He remains in a critical but stable condition and his family has been informed.

A scene guard was put in place while investigations were carried out.

The woman and the man, both 19 and from Helston, have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident, however, they are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101 quoting crime reference number 50230332465.