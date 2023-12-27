A woman has died after a quad bike crash in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury.

The woman, in her 20s, is believed to have fallen off a quad bike that overturned on Whitehouse Lane shortly after 2pm on Saturday 23 December.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but sadly died from her injuries on Christmas Day.

A man is believed to have made off from the scene on a quad bike and was later found and arrested following a search involving the police helicopter.

A second man was also later arrested.

Two men, aged 29 and 30 and from the Cotswolds, have been bailed with conditions to return to police in February, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who saw the crash or the quad bike being driven before the incident is being asked to provide information to Gloucestershire Police online by completing this form and quoting incident 251 of 23 December.