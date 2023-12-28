Play Brightcove video

A bike shop owner from Bristol has thanked the community for saving his business after burglars targeted it on Christmas Day.

The raid occurred in the middle of the afternoon on 25 December, in the Old City area just after 3:30pm.

Bikemaker owner, Russell Clifton-Hadley described the scene, moments after he discovered more than £10,000 worth of stock alongside customers' bikes in for repairs had been stolen.

He said: "When we arrived the main big piece of security glass on the side had been kicked in and then pulled out and it was lying on the street outside, so there was complete freedom for people to come in and out."

"There was stuff thrown around all over the place, it was a pretty disastrous picture when we arrived it was raining and dark and it was a horrible horrible day."

Russell described how he felt in those initial moments.

He explained: "Kind of despair really, with how tight things are anyway, first few hours I was just thinking that's it game over, I don't know what I'm going to do, it was a pretty dark place."

Independent business owners like Russell are already struggling in the current economic climate and with no insurance, he has no choice but to pay to cover the losses himself.

He said: "There's no money in the bank as such to pay for the windows being boarded up, replacing people's bikes, trying to get the place open again so I can pay my own rent and if this situation went the wrong way I can see how people end up homeless."

Members of the community have set up a fundraiser to help rebuild his business.

So far more than £3,500 has been donated by more than 100 people.

The crowdfunder was started by Russell’s family, who he was celebrating Christmas with when the robbery happened.

Russell said: "To be honest without that, I wouldn't be standing here now thinking there is a way forward. With a bit of time and some hard work, it can be brought back to life again.

"It's been amazing that people want me to be here, people will miss this shop if it's not here."

With the support of those around him, Russell says he can see a way forward and hopes his livelihood can be restored.