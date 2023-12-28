There are growing fears that one of Bristol's biggest New Year's Eve events could be under threat, as the future of the entertainment venue looks increasingly uncertain.

Propyard is due to host its New Year's Eve party, called Rumble in the Jungle on 31 December.

Tickets ranging from £15.65 to £44.25 have sold out.

However, there is growing speculation the venue is financially struggling following earlier closures, prompting fears the event might not be going ahead.

One comment on social media reads: "Please reply to people asking about their refund."

Another said: "If you booked Propyard for NYE it’s not looking good."

Propyard's website was reportedly down on Wednesday 27 December.

It comes as the venue cancelled its remaining Winterland event dates from 13 December, due to operational costs.

In a Facebook post, it said: "We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling the remaining Winterland dates at Propyard this year including all Roller Disco events and our Ski Lodge Tables.

"In the current economic climate we are experiencing increased costs for fuel, staff and goods which sadly has made the events unfeasible.

"We will be reopening for our huge New Year's Eve celebration and are looking forward to a series of new collaborations and experiences at the venue in the new year.

"Any issued tickets will be refunded. If you need to speak to us about your booking please email info@propyard.co.uk."

Propyard has been approached for comment.