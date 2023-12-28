A marine conservationist group is urging people to not buy plastic flying rings after a seal was spotted with one lodged around its neck in Cornwall.

The animal was seen in the area around Newquay, with a bright red hoop clearly visible in photos.

In a statement, Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust said the seal was in an inaccessible cove at the time when it was spotted so they were unable to cut the hoop from the animal's neck.

Anyone who sees the seal is being asked to report their sighting to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Cornwall Seal Group said: "These photos are so very sad and heartbreaking given how easily this can be avoided.

"Our citizen science survey volunteers have recently recorded two new seals entangled in red rings on our routine surveys."

The seals will have a reduced life expectancy due to the rings lodged around their necks. Credit: Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust

Another seal that is thought to be tangled in netting has been spotted in the St Ives area.

The group's statement explained: "One is an adult female and the other a juvenile. Both will suffer ongoing severe trauma and pain without a rescue.

"The effects will be much greater for the juvenile who has substantial growing to do over the next year.

"As the seal grows the ring does not and the plastic ring becomes ever more deeply embedded in the seal’s flesh (as can be seen with the adult female).

"Both seals will have a reduced life expectancy as a result of their entanglement.

"We can so easily avoid causing this suffering, by choosing to play with solid disc toys rather than this flying ring versions."