A man who attacked a woman in front of young children has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Samuel Norris, 29, of Garrick Road, Bath, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 20 December, to 20 months in prison for three counts of assault and one count of intentional strangulation.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences which happened on 19 June 2023 in Marlborough, at an earlier hearing.

Norris was also ordered to pay £187 in costs.

Local Crime Investigator Ms O'Harney said: "This was a prolonged and frightening assault taking place in front of small children.

"Violence Against Women and Girls is a top priority for Wiltshire Police and we hope this 20-month custodial sentence sends a strong message to perpetrators.

"I hope that the victim in this case feels a sense of justice for what they went through. I also hope that this encourages more victims to come forward and report domestic abuse."

Information on how to report domestic abuse and support available can be found here.