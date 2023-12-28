A new community diagnostic centre (CDC) will be opening next year in Weston-super-Mare, making the diagnosis and treatment of a range of conditions including cancer, and heart and lung disease quicker and easier.

It's the first of its kind centre in the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire area and is part of plans for a series of fixed CDCs to open across the South West in 2024.

The state-of-the-art centre will open in April and will be based at the For All Healthy Living Centre.

It'll be run in partnership with University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW).

The centre will be built alongside the existing mobile CT and MRI scanners.

It's hoped the facility will speed up treatment, reduce waiting lists, and offer patients closer to home.

Radiology imaging and cardiac and respiratory physiology tests will be available for patients there.

However, people will only be able to attend the CDC through a referral from their GP or clinician.

Paula Clarke, Executive Managing Director (Weston General Hospital) at UHBW, said: “We’re very pleased the Weston-super-Mare CDC is on track to open in April and look forward to working with our partners to offer faster diagnosis and treatment to the local community.

“Local access to these tests is vital to support improvements in health outcomes and help reduce health inequalities.”

It's hoped that thousands of people will use the site to access a range of diagnostic tests in one place, away from a busy hospital site.

Dr Joanne Medhurst, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said: “Reducing waiting times for diagnosis and treatment is a key priority for us.

“We’re looking forward to having this new diagnostic facility in place which will enable thousands of people across the area to be seen, diagnosed and treated sooner.”

The new centre is also part of a national programme to help continue the recovery of services left overwhelmed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.