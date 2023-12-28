Planning permission has been granted to demolish a shopping centre in South Bristol, after a lengthy battle between developers, residents and the council.

Bristol City Council formally issued outline planning permission for the Broadwalk Shopping Centre to be knocked down and replaced with around 820 new flats, at a meeting on Friday 22 December.

The developers welcomed the decision and said they would start working on a detailed planning application "without delay."

"While this is only one step on the journey, it is very welcome news and we’d like to thank all those who have been involved and supported the scheme to date," Francis Hilton, Development Manager for Broadside Holdings Ltd said.

He added: "With the shopping centre further declining, this allows us to move forward and start looking at the detailed elements including the design.

The shopping centre will be replaced with blocks of flats up to 12-storeys high. Credit: Redcatch Quarter

As part of the redevelopment project, the 1970s shopping centre — which has been a landmark at the junction of Broadwalk and the Well Roads in Knowle for more than 50 years — will be knocked down and replaced with blocks of flats up to 12 storeys high.

There will also be a new pedestrianised High Street connecting Wells Road with Redcatch Park, which will have space for bars, shops and cafes as well as for a community hub and library.

Broadside Holdings Ltd said 'Redcatch Quarter' will be a "new vibrant neighbourhood destination," and would create up to 500 jobs and generate up to £4 million in Community Infrastructure Levy for the local community.

However, residents against the project say that while they support the idea of regenerating the Broadwalk Shopping Centre, the plans are out of keeping with the community in Knowle.

Over the past year, they have raised thousands of pounds to challenge the project and said they will be heading to the courts to challenge the council’s decision with a judicial review.

As part of the redevelopment, there will be a new pedestrianised High Street lined with bars, shops and cafes. Credit: Redcatch Quarter

Broadside Holdings Ltd said it "fully appreciates" how important this scheme is for Knowle and that there this still work to be done before the plans are complete.

"The plans are far from final," Mr Hilton said.

"We’d stress that the outline permission sets out the maximum parameters (such as height and density) of the future scheme, giving the flexibility to reduce and refine elements during the Reserved Matters stage."

He added: "This is a complex and financially challenging scheme and we remain committed to working with the community to deliver the best outcome possible.

"Ultimately, this is all about investing in Knowle, bringing the place back to life and creating a high quality, mixed-use place where people want to live, work and visit, that appeals to everyone."