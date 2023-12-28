Two West Country police forces worked together to attempt to stop a car on the M5 which had been reported as stolen and linked to a theft.

Devon and Cornwall Police, assisted by Avon and Somerset Police, attempted to intercept the vehicle on the afternoon of Thursday 28 December, but it failed to stop and fled from police.

It then crashed into a car belonging to a member of the public before the occupants attempted to flee.

A number of police cars which were involved in efforts to safely stop the car were also damaged.

Two men from Bude, aged 21 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and theft. They remain in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for anyone who was in the area of the M5 southbound and Junction 29 Moor Lane Roundabout.

The force said: "We're asking anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please contact 101 or via our website quote log 243 of 28 December."