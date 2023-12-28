Vandals have targeted a site in Cornwall where a charity hedgehog hospital is being built.

Recently installed brass taps were removed and stolen from the Prickles and Paws plot near RAF St Mawgan between 18 and 21 December.

Subsequently, the site flooded and the charity lost an estimated 600 square litres of water.

The financial implication has not yet been calculated.

The damaged site is the new location for Prickles and Paws' purpose-built "Hogspital" which is set to be the biggest hedgehog rescue site in the South West.

Co-founders Diane and Katy South, who discovered the damage on Thursday said. “We are absolutely devastated to have found this mindless act.

"One person’s actions have now delayed the groundworks schedule with our project and damaged the existing site as well as the presently unknown financial cost of the damage and water.

"We are now going to have to install further security fencing and CCTV cameras which will deplete our finances massively.

"Our rescue is supported by so many local people who have donated to help our new hogspital. We are heartbroken and put a huge damper on the festive period, but this will not stop us!

"We will continue to fight for the things that we care about, and hope that others will join us.

"We remain positive if not a little crushed.”

The charity has launched a fundraising page to help with the next phase of the build: fencing and drainage and now to help recoup costs through the damage.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number 50230334921.