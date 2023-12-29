A man who was stabbed on Boxing Day on a street in Bristol was the victim of a 'targeted' attack.

The man, who is in his 20s and from Fishponds, remains in a critical but stable condition after suffering injuries that are described as potentially life-threatening.

He became separated from his friends and was assaulted by up to four people on the corner of Gloucester Road and Bishop Road.

Members of the public saw a group dressed in black running out of Bishop Road and called 999, while passers-by tried to help the injured man.

Police and ambulance crew were on scene at about 10.50pm on Tuesday 26 December and the man was taken to hospital. His next of kin are aware.

Gloucester Road and Bishop Road were closed for much of Wednesday 27 December while the scene was examined and door-to-door enquiries carried out.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “While our enquiries are at a very early stage, it does appear that this was a targeted attack and we don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“We will continue to make further enquiries over the next few days and, anyone with any concerns or information are encouraged to contact their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We’d really like to hear from anyone who was in Bishop Road or Gloucester Road between 10.15pm and 11pm on Boxing Day who saw anything suspicious.

“We’re especially keen to trace anyone who saw a group of people wearing black hanging around, or have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage. If you can help the investigation in any way please call us on 101.”