The family of a woman who died following a quad bike crash have said they have been "blown away" after more than £10,000 was raised in her memory.

Grace Vater, known to many as Gracie, fell off a quad bike that overturned on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury on Saturday 23 December.

The 22-year-old died in Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, on Christmas Day.

Grace Vater's family said they were "devastated" to have lost a "treasured and much-loved daughter." Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Following her death, a fundraiser was set up by Aisha Vater, Grace Vater's sister, to raise money for the funeral.

Writing on GoFundMe, Miss Vater said: "We as a family are devastated and would love to give Grace the send-off she deserves.

"Her mum Angela is a single parent, and although doesn't want to have to ask for donations she is not in a position to afford the big send-off that Gracie so rightly deserves.

"We ask that instead of flowers and sympathy cards, that you can spare even the smallest of donations that can help ease the pressure on Grace's mum during this horrific time."

She added that any leftover money will be donated to Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

More than £10,000 has already been raised to go towards the funeral, smashing the £7,000 target.

In a post on Facebook, Miss Vater said her family have been "blown away" by the response from the community.

"For the first time in 4 days, I've been in tears of happiness. The fact that it's just been Christmas and people have spent hundreds on their friends and family and are still able to donate has filled my heart with so much joy," Miss Vater said.

She added: "We are all very deeply touched and overwhelmed at the generosity of our wonderful community.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart that we have one less thing to stress about. My sister will have the best send off!"

Gloucestershire Police said two men, aged 29 and 30 and both from the Costwolds, were arrested and bailed with conditions to return to police in February, pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the quad bike being driven beforehand, to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...