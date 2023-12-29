A man has been arrested after images were posted online of a vehicle being driven at 180mph on a stretch of the M4 on Boxing Day.

The incident is believed to have happened following a car meet in Chippenham.

An investigation by Wiltshire's Roads Policing Unit led to a man in his 30s from Eastleaze, Swindon, being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on 28 December.

He was taken to custody at Gablecross for questioning.

Sgt Ben Cox said: “It goes without saying that these kinds of speeds are absolutely ridiculous and this behaviour will not be tolerated - we will identify those involved and ensure they are put before the courts so that they can be held accountable for their actions.

“A number of members of the public contacted us who witnessed this behaviour on the M4 – if you have any information which could assist please get in touch.”Anyone with information can call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230137111.