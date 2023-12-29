Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police footage shows officers approaching the e-scooter rider on the motorway

A man has been caught by police riding an e-scooter on the M5 motorway while twice the drink-drive limit.

The 29-year-old was stopped by officers on the M5 northbound between Junction 25 (Taunton) and Junction 24 (Bridgwater) at around 3am on 29 December.

Jamal Rabeh, of Stanley Close, Staplegrove, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance, and being a learner driver on a motorway.

Rabeh was bailed and will appear at Taunton Deane Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 January 2024.

A post on social media by Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit said: "This rider was stopping riding their privately owner E-Scooter on the motorway at 3am whilst twice the drink drive limit.

"Rubbish visibility & weather. Arrested & Charged for: Drink Driving, No Insurance, Learner driver on a motorway.

"You couldn't write it!"