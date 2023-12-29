Police are appealing for information after two men were targeted in an attack believed to have involved a wrench.

The unprovoked attack happened in Bristol City Centre sometime between 12:10pm and 12:36pm on Saturday 16 November.

A 17-year-old boy suffered cuts, bruising and ongoing headaches, after being struck with what’s believed to have been a wrench, while he was in Millennium Promenade.

A second person, an 18-year-old man, was also struck during this incident, but he didn't suffer any injuries.

Avon and Somerset police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has any other information which could help is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5223280415.