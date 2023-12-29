Pupils will not be able to return to a Somerset school at the start of term after "significant cracking" was found in the concrete floors.

Children at Blue School in Wells will have to remain at home in January after the finding shut 20 classrooms.

Headteacher Mark Woodlock apologised for the disruption and admitted it could continue until at least February half term.

In a letter sent to parents he said: "Last week, after the end of term, a structural engineer was able to access behind the ceiling coverings and examine the concrete floor joists [in one block].

"He found significant cracking amongst all of the concrete floors and a further concern about the design of the concrete flooring joists themselves.

"The cracking is so extensive, potentially affecting the structural integrity of each floor, that he has closed the whole of that part of Kennion [block], pending further investigations."

The school undertook investigations of the buildings during the last term following national concern around RAAC.

Though no RAAC was found to be present, the structural investigations uncovered a major problem in one area of the school. As a result, 20 classrooms are currently unusable.

Because of this, the school will have an additional INSET day on 2 January, with no students on site, and from 3 January to 5 January, Year 7 and 8 pupils will stay at home.

On the week commencing 8 January, pupils in Years 9 and 10 will remain at home.

The headteacher said it was likely there would be a need for individual year groups to stay at home on a rolling basis.

Mr Woodlocked added: "This news will obviously cause concern and it is not the New Year message that I would want to deliver to you.

"As a community, we have risen to overcome some extraordinary challenges in the last few years and it looks as if those skills and qualities will be called upon again.

"I have every confidence that our support for each other, as always, will see us through."