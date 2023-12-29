Some familiar names and faces from across the West Country have been honoured by the King in the New Year Honours list.

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis has been awarded a knighthood while West Country author Jilly Cooper has been made a Dame.

Others, whose names you may not recognise, have also been rewarded for their inspirational and impressive contributions to society.

Among them a health professional who has improved the lives of many and a search and rescue hero who has participated in more than 1,200 call outs.

Here is a roundup of some of the West Country names and faces appearing on the New Year Honours list:

Sir Michael Eavis

The then-Prince of Wales with Michael Eavis as Charles visited Glastonbury Festival 2010 to mark the 40th anniversary of the event Credit: centre

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis has been given a knighthood for services to music and charity.

The dairy farmer, 88, who first hosted the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival at Worthy Farm in 1970, said he was "really surprised" when he learned of the honour.

Dame Jilly Cooper

Dame Jilly Cooper with Queen Camilla Credit: PA images

Author Jilly Cooper, 88, has been given a damehood for services to literature and charity.

The author and journalist of steamy fiction said she was "incredibly bowled over."

She is chiefly known for her Rutshire Chronicles, which focus on scandal and adultery in upper-class society and an aristocratic character called Rupert Campbell-Black.

Sir Tim Martin

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Outspoken Wetherspoon founder and boss Tim Martin has been knighted. He was recognised for his services to hospitality and culture.

The businessman, who was a vocal Brexit supporter during the 2016 referendum campaign, said the news of the knighthood came as a surprise.

"It had never been expected, so it came out the blue," he told the PA news agency.

"I always think that, in the pub world, it is a team effort – even if you’ve just got one pub there are many people involved."

Sir Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid Credit: PA

Bristol-raised former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid has been knighted in the New Year Honours list.

Mr Javid, who is standing down at the next general election, had an extensive career in Government serving in six cabinet roles and becoming the first British Asian to hold one of the great offices of state.

Mary Earps MBE and Lauren Hemp MBE

Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp Credit: PA

Lionesses Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp have been made MBEs for services to football after they finished runners-up to Spain in the women’s World Cup.

Both stars spent time playing in Bristol before moving to other clubs.

Jill Crook BEM

Jill Crook

Jill Crook, Director of Nursing Professional and System Development for NHS England South West, was awarded a BEM.

She was recognised for the role she played in transforming care for people with a learning disability and autistic people, enabling more people to live in the community, closer to home.

She said the award is a recognition of the team’s collective work.

She added: “Without the proactive, innovative work happening at a regional, and local level, we would not be seeing the improvements we are today.”

Jill had previously planned to retire in 2014!

Sam Allison KFSM

SM Sam Allison KFSM Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

Station Manager Sam Allison of Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was recognised with a King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM).

SM Allison has been recognised for his drive and passion in promoting greater inclusivity across Dorset and Wiltshire, including his significant efforts working with harder to reach communities.

He recently made headlines when he was appointed the first black Premier League football referee for 15 years, and took charge of his first match on Boxing Day.

Station Manager Sam Allison said: "I feel incredibly privileged to be awarded with such a distinguished medal.

"I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me in my career and been a part of my journey, supporting my vision for a more inclusive workplace."

Ian 'Barney' Barnaby BEM

Ian ‘Barney’ Barnaby BEM Credit: RNLI

Ian ‘Barney’ Barnaby, a volunteer crew member at Torbay RNLI, who has dedicated over 20 years to the RNLI and has been instrumental in raising over £100,000 for his local station, has been recognised for his role in helping the charity save lives at sea.

Starting as one of the first helms when the RNLI established a lifeboat service on the River Thames in 2002, Barney joined the volunteer crew at Torbay RNLI in 2014.

Barney is a volunteer crew and navigator for Torbay RNLI and to date, has attended 471 shouts, aiding 234 people and saving 14 lives.

Barney, in receipt of a BEM, said: "It was a complete shock to receive the letter saying that I was going to receive an honour.

"None of us do what we do to receive recognition, however, I obviously feel very proud for myself and my family, but also for everyone at RNLI Torbay, we are incredibly close-knit and have achieved great things as a team."

Rob Illman BEM

Rob Illman BEM Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue

Rob Ilman, a Dartmoor Search and Rescue team member, has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

He is one of the Ashburton team’s longest-serving members and has helped hundreds of injured, missing or sick people in the last 41 years.

He has participated in more than 1,200 call-outs either receiving the call as Search Manager or as a team member.

Rob said: "I want to thank all my colleagues in the team & in the emergency services for their support over the years & the nomination. I’m honoured to receive this."

Dr Teame Mebrahtu OBE

Dr Teame Mebrahtu OBE

Dr Teame Mebrahtu, an international advocate for the peaceful integration of refugees and a respected academic - who also became Bristol’s first black magistrate - has been awarded an OBE.

The award is for services to education, refugees and the Bristol community.