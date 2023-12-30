Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 'wounding' on Gloucester street

The incident happened at a property on Hatherley Road in Gloucester. Credit: Google maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another man hospitalised following an incident at a property in Gloucester.

Officers were called to Hatherley Road shortly before 11pm on Friday 29 December following reports that a man had been wounded.

A 38-year-old man from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening wounds before being transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary.

An investigation is ongoing and a scene guard remains in place at the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police, quoting incident 404 of 29 December.