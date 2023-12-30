Play Brightcove video

Watch Santa's Christmas float putting smiles on people's faces in Bath

A magical Santa float built by a scaffolder from Bath has raised more than £15,000 for charity after touring the area in the run-up to Christmas.

This year's cart has been collecting money for Suicide Prevention UK - a charity particularly pertinent at this time of year.

Taylor Pearson from Suicide Prevention UK said, "We do patrols every Friday and Saturday night around Bristol and Bath. We look out for anyone vulnerable and support them with whatever they need.

"This time of year people seem to struggle more, they definitely need more support. Christmas can be a lonely time for people."

The cart has raised more than £15,000 for the charity, Suicide Prevention UK. Credit: ITV News West Country

The Santa Christmas Float has been running for four years. It was designed and built by Jerry Davis and was sponsored by Able Scaffold Bath.

The float, with Santa himself on board, is towed by a tractor playing seasonal tunes and leaving a trail of bubbles, smoke and snow in its wake.

Dozens of volunteers collected donations from people along the route while marshals made sure everyone was safe.

The float visited 14 locations in December 2023 and attracted thousands of people out of their homes to see the sight.

The magical float sprayed foam, smoke and bubbles to the delight of onlookers. Credit: ITV West Country

Jerry said, "Over the years, the float has become more popular and successful - spreading Christmas joy and happiness to thousands of people and bringing communities out together.

"For the past two years, we have partnered with Suicide Prevention UK, a reward-winning charity run by volunteers who support any individual who may be struggling with their mental health and/or thoughts of suicide."

This year the float has raised a record-breaking £15.2k for SP-UK.

Jerry adds, "Together, we are creating a positive impact on people's lives and mental well-being, spreading awareness to communities, making people feel less alone and putting smiles on thousands of faces."

It costs £5,000 to build the float each year and all the proceeds raised are donated to charity.

