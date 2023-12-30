Torbay RNLI volunteer named in King's New Year honours list

Play Brightcove video

A volunteer crew member with Torbay RNLI has been recognised in the King's New Year honours list.

Ian 'Barney' Barnaby will receive a British Empire Medal, having played a key part in raising more than £100,000 for the station over the past decade.

Earlier this year 'Barney' led the crew as they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, helping to fund and equip a new D class lifeboat for Torbay RNLI.

'Barney' led a team to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this year. Credit: RNLI

"It was a complete shock to receive the letter saying that I was going to receive an honour," he said.

"None of us do what we do to receive recognition, however, I obviously feel very proud for myself and my family, but also for everyone at RNLI Torbay, we are incredibly close-knit and have achieved great things as a team.

"My 21 years as crew has been immensely rewarding and I feel privileged to be part of such a fabulous organisation."

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: "It is our people who make the RNLI one of the UK and Ireland’s most treasured institutions. For them it is all about the teams they volunteer and work with and the wider RNLI family which I am honoured to be part of. My congratulations to them all in this extra special year in the RNLI’s lifesaving history.’