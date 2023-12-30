Wiltshire Police has expressed urgent concern for a vulnerable teenager reported missing in Wiltshire.

Leah Mullins, 14, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Friday 29 December in Sherston, near Malmesbury.

Leah is a vulnerable person who may appear to be confused or upset and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She was reportedly seen getting into a dark-coloured older estate car near the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street.

She was wearing a pair of blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt, no coat and her blonde hair worn loose.

Anyone with information or who knows where Leah is should contact Wiltshire Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 263 of 29 December.