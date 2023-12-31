Wiltshire Police is looking to find a man who was walking two small white dogs at the time a vulnerable missing teenager was last seen.

It's thought that Leah Mullins, 14, got into a car at around 7.30pm on Friday 29 December in Sherston, near Malmesbury.

She was reportedly seen getting into the vehicle, a dark-coloured older estate car, near the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street.

She was last seen wearing a pair of blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt, no coat and her blonde hair worn loose.

Leah is a vulnerable person who may appear to be confused or upset and her family, and Wiltshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch of the force said: "We are getting increasingly concerned for Leah's safety. We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We would particularly like to speak to a man who was on Sherston High Street at around the same time Leah is thought to have got into a car. If this was you, please do get in touch, as we believe you may have information that could help us.

"We would also appeal to Leah; if you are reading this to get in touch with us straight away. You are not in any trouble. We just want to make sure that you are safe."

Anyone with information or who knows where Leah is should contact Wiltshire Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 263 of 29 December.