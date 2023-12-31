Five men arrested in connection with 'unexplained' death at Weymouth hotel

Five men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a hotel in Weymouth, which police are treating as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to a man in need of medical attention at Hotel Central in Maiden Street at 11.07pm on Saturday 30 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight on Sunday 31 December.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

As part of the investigation, five local men, two 19-year-olds and men aged 21, 31 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries as we look to establish the full circumstances of this death.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in or around the Hotel Central in Maiden Street on the evening of Saturday 30 December, or who has any information that might assist our enquiries, to please contact us.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as further enquiries are conducted. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting number 55230203519.