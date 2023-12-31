A town crier who has won multiple national awards has called it a day after more than 25 years in the role.

Dorchester's town crier Alistair Chisholm announced he was stepping down 27 years after taking up the post in 1996.

The 78-year-old, who has also been a member of Dorchester Town Council since 2015, will continue his role as mayor after being elected in May.

Cllr Chisholm told ITV News it has been "a real pleasure" to represent Dorchester as the town crier.

"It's a nice way to represent a fabulous town like Dorchester, which has an extraordinary story and has a very thoughtful, generous, kind community," Mr Dorchester said.

"And to be part of that and to be able to help the various parts of the community at different times has been a real pleasure."

Cllr Chisholm is known in West Dorset and across the country for winning the national town crier championships on more than 10 occasions.

He said the secret to his success lies in the direction of the wind.

"You have to wait for the wind to be in the right direction - not only the wind from here but the wind outside. That's how you win competitions," he explained.

The town is now looking to find Cllr Chisholm's successor.

The role is open to anyone with a passion for the town and will be decided by a sub-group within Dorchester Town Council.

Cllr Chisholm said: "We are looking for a new town crier — and of course, these days, it doesn't have to be a fella.

"We've got some wonderful lady town criers, and in some ways, with their voices generally being higher pitched, they can be very, very clear."

Cllr Chisholm's last cry will take place on New Year's Eve at the stroke of midnight, by the Town Pump, in Cornhill.