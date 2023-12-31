A pedestrian in his 70s has died, following a crash in a Cornish town.

Emergency services were called to Tregenna Place in St Ives at the junction with Gabriel Place at around 8.55pm on Saturday 30 December.

The incident involved a car and a pedestrian, who was a local man.

Despite efforts from emergency crews, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not yet made themselves known, to contact them via 101 and quoting log 773 of 30 December.

The force has thanked the public for their assistance in this incident.