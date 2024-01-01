Alex Lovell has joined the ITV West Country team and will reunite with Seb Choudhury to present the flagship evening programme.

Alex recently left the BBC after 18 years as presenter of Points West.

She joined ITV News at the start of December and will present her first evening shows with Seb on January 2.

She said: "Seb and I are great friends and hopefully that will come across on-screen.

"It is a great privilege to bring the news that matters to people across the region, sharing the ups and downs of life and hopefully making our viewers feel heard.

"We want to celebrate this wonderful part of the world and hopefully have some fun doing so.

"What an absolute joy it's been to join this team. It's only been a few weeks but they've been so supportive as I learn new systems and ways of working."

Alex will join Seb to present both the West and South West programmes.

Over the last couple of weeks, Alex has been busy travelling across the region, filming several items that will be broadcast in January.

She added: "I've been searching for sea-glass in Newquay, dog walking in Porlock and even training to collect Bristol's waste - my idea, not an elaborate initiation!

"Next will be actually getting on with the job and I cannot wait. I hope the viewers will interact with me, and I really encourage them to get in touch with stories that affect their lives. My contact details are alex.lovell@itv.com and @alexlovelltv on 'X'."

Seb, who joined ITV West Country in October 2022, can’t wait to work with Alex again.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to working with my great friend Alex again. She brings to ITV West Country not only years of experience but also a genuine love for our region.

"Alex will be a brilliant addition to our already very talented team."

In her new role, Alex will be presenting the West edition of ITV West Country.

This goes out at 6pm on weekday nights to viewers in the Bristol and Bath areas, and across Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and large parts of Dorset.

She’ll also be with Seb on the South West edition of the 6pm show. This goes out across Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and West Dorset.