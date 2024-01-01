Man, 18, dies in three-vehicle crash in West Dorset

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash on the A35 in West Dorset.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a black Toyota Aygo, a silver Kia Sorento and a black BMW near Kingston Russell at about 1:30pm on Monday 1 January.

A passenger of the Toyota – an 18-year-old man from Cornwall – died at the scene.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the road was closed between Dorchester and Bridport while emergency services responded to the collision and an examination of the scene was carried out.

They said the man's family had been informed of his death and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the traffic unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died in this incident.“An investigation is underway to establish what happened and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to it, who have not already spoken to police.“Also, I would like to speak to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures.”