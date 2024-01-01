Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing teenager from Wiltshire found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a teenager went missing from Wiltshire.
The 14-year-old was reportedly seen getting into a dark-coloured estate car on Sherston High Street, near Malmesbury, at around 7:30pm on Friday 29 December.
Police said she was found at a property outside of the county on Sunday 31 December.
"She is now safely in police care," they added.
The man, in his 20s, is in police custody for questioning.
