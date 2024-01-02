Detectives have appealed for two specific witnesses to come forward following an assault in Bridgwater four years ago.

A man and a woman helped a woman home after she was assaulted in the College Way area of the town on New Year's Day in 2020, said Avon and Somerset Police.

The force has said new information has recently come to light about the attack, which took place around midday.

DC Catherine Davies, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Due to new information received as part of a wider investigation, including a rape offence for which a man has been arrested, we’re now appealing for two people who may have witnessed this specific assault to come forward.

"The witnesses, a man and a woman, spoke to the victim and walked her home.

“If this was you, we’d ask you to come forward as soon as possible.

“We appreciate this incident happened a long time ago, but we’re hoping the fact it was on New Year’s Day in 2020 – four years ago – will help jog memories.

“We’re ensuring the victim in this incident is being kept up to date as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with any information about the assault is being asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5223247064 or fill in the force's online form.