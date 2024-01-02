Police are appealing for help in identifying the body of a woman that was discovered on a beach in Cornwall on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth shortly before 11am on Monday 1 January 2024 to reports that a female had been found dead at the water's edge.

Devon and Cornwall Police has not yet been able to identify her and is appealing to the public for help so that her next of kin can be informed.

The woman is said to be white, between 50 and 70-years-old, of medium build and to be approximately 5ft 2ins - 5ft 4ins tall.

She has short grey hair and was found wearing blue corduroy trousers, blue leather flat soled ankle boots with zips on the inside, a big blue coloured Quba-brand sails jacket and a red woollen top underneath.

Officers added that she has no obvious tattoos, jewellery or personal items to identify her.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If anyone believes they can identify the female or wants to report anyone as missing that matches the description please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting log 491 01/01/24."