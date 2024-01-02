People in Taunton are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke as emergency services deal with a large lorry fire.

Crews from Taunton and Bridgwater are at the scene in Frobisher Way.

The lorry is carrying recyclable electrical items and is "well alight", according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

The service has been dealing with the blaze since around 1.30am on Tuesday 2 January.

Crews are currently tackling the fire using main jets and an aerial ladder platform.

At around 6.15 am the fire service said: "Crews are still in attendance and will be for some time.

"Police are also in attendance assisting with cordoning off the area, due to concerns about overhead power lines close to proximity of the fire."

Updates to follow.