Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from Plymouth.

Kya Harris, also known as Thea Harris, was last seen at her home address in the city at around 11am on Tuesday 26 December 2023.

She is described as a white female, of slim build, 5ft 2ins tall, with short red hair, however, could be wearing a blonde wig. She was last seen holding a grey rucksack.

If you have seen Kya, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 645 26/12/23.