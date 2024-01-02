Play Brightcove video

A woman who swims in the sea twice a day has now been befriended by some of the local seals.

Sharon Gould says they trust her enough to nudge her or even hold on to her while she’s swimming.

Sharon normally swims twice a day at Charlestown, Cornwall and has become known as The Lostwithiel Mermaid.

Ms Gould said: “It's healthy for my mind and I also suffer with fibromyalgia and going in to see helps ease the pain while I'm in there.

"The colder it is, the longer the relief lasts. So it just helps my health in a vast number of ways.”

Sharon Gould heading out to sea at Charlestown

When she swims Sharon normally has her phone with her and has managed to capture some of her regular encounters with seals in St Austell Bay.

Sharon said: “They seem to like coming over and playing with me and they hang around for a half hour, 40 minutes or so, popping up, swimming towards me, under me feet, pushes me up.

"One comes up behind me and squirts water at the back of my head to let me know he is there and then swims through my legs and comes up in front of me.

“It's lovely that they trust me enough to come that close.”

The seals use their mouths to feel Sharon's leg Credit: Sharon Gould

In some of her pictures the seals can be seen with their mouths around Sharon’s legs, however she explained they don’t bite, they just use their mouths to feel.

She said: “It just makes you feel trusted because wild animals don't come up to people unless they trust them, especially to the point that, you know, you could touch them or they even touch you.

"I have one that has his flippers around my leg and swimming along with me holding my leg. It's just amazing it really is, that they think that much of you.”

One of the seals swims alongside Sharon Credit: Sharon Gould

The seals join Sharon two or three times every week depending on the tides.

“It’s heavenly out there and when you're there you just see things from a different perspective going along the coast, over the one side there's a load of cormorants in the evenings. There's about 300 of them and you wouldn’t see that unless you were in the sea.”

Ms Gould always lets the seals come to her. Experts from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary say it is rare for them to interact in this way and other swimmers shouldn't get too close to the seals.

For Sharon though these regular encounters are just another benefit of swimming in the sea.