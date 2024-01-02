South West braced for Storm Henk as Met Office warns of 'danger to life'

The South West is bracing itself for more severe weather as warnings for flooding and high winds are issued.

An amber wind warning has been issued as Storm Henk is set to batter parts of the region with gusts of up to 80mph.

The Met Office warning, for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales, means there could be disruption to travel as well as "flying debris" that is "likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life".

It is in place today from 10am until 8pm.

A separate, less severe, yellow warning for rain covering the whole of southern England and Wales is in place until 9pm today.

Severe flooding has hit parts of the region with the River Inny bursting it's banks in Cornwall this morning.

The River Avon has also burst its banks in Bradford-on-Avon, flooding roads and threatening homes and businesses.

Travel disruption

Trains between Plymouth and Exeter St Davids are being delayed due to flooding on the lines in Totnes.

Train lines between Swindon and Bristol Parkway have flooded, leading to services being cancelled or delayed.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury which was hit by heaving flooding during Storm Gerrit.

Houses in Cornwall and Devon have been left without power.

Aerial pictures have been released showing the extent of flooding around Tewkesbury after Storm Gerrit brought heavy rain to Gloucestershire.

More downpours are expected and flood warnings are in place along the River Severn.

The pictures were taken on Friday 29 December.

