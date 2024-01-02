A woman in her 70s was left with a fractured eye socket after being punched and pushed in an attempted robbery in South Gloucestershire.

The victim was walking after visiting the Post Office in Northcote Road, Mangotsfield, when she was approached from behind in Long Road by another woman between 8.45-9.15am on December 30.

The attacker demanded money but the victim did not have any.

The victim was then punched and pushed by the woman who then left the scene empty handed.

The woman in her 70s returned home before being taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary by a family member where medics confirmed she had a fractured eye socket.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing to the public for any information relating to the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "CCTV enquiries are being carried out to help us identify the offender but they are described as female, about 6ft tall with short brown hair.

"The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident to help with planning their high-visibility patrols in the area.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or may potentially have useful dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to please contact us online or call 101 and provide reference number 5223318250."