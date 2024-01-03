The family of a 77-year-old who died after a crash in St Ives has paid tribute to a 'devoted' man who 'enjoyed a wonderful life'.

Arthur Orum, who lived in the town, died at the scene of the crash at around 9pm on 30 December.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "He will be remembered by his many friends and family for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of nature and long walks, his devotion to his family and his incredible artistic talent.

“Arthur grew up on a lake in Pewaukee Wisconsin in the American Midwest. It was there that he grew to love the water.

"On his first visit to St. Ives, over 40 years ago, he was captivated by the sea and the surrounding beauty of Cornwall.

"St. Ives became the place he loved the most and where he was the happiest. He enjoyed a truly wonderful life painting, salsa dancing, playing the piano at the Kettle & Wink, and using his bus pass, which he thought was the most brilliant invention!

“Arthur’s beautiful art will live on and remind us all of how special, loving and creative he was in life.

“He will be missed by his many friends, his two brothers and his many nieces and nephews.

“A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held in St. Ives in the near future.”

A 29-year-old woman from St Ives was arrested in connection to the incident and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet made themselves known, to get in touch on 101 or via the force website, quoting log 773 of 30/12/23.