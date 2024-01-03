A person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed between Tiverton and Halberton.

Pictures show the lorry tipped onto its side, blocking the road and with damage to the windscreen.

The crash happened in the Post Hill area near Tiverton Golf Club.

A road closure sign has been placed at the scene.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van on Post Hill, Tiverton at around 6.55am today, Wednesday 3 January.

"One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The road has been closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered."