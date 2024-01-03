A teenage boy has been killed in a crash after a police car chase in Swindon.

It happened just before 11pm on 2 January on the A419 at the junction of the M4.

The boy, who was an occupant of one of the cars, died at the scene. Meanwhile the three others in the vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police confirmed.

Two women in their 20s were also arrested, but on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. All three remain in custody.

"We can also confirm that the incident occurred following a police pursuit", a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

"As is protocol, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will be independently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As such, we are unable to comment further on this element at this time", they added.

The A419 southbound from the Commonhead roundabout to the M4 is closed as is the M4 eastbound exit slip road for J15.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force.