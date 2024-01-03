A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a hotel in Weymouth.

Dorset Police received a report at 11.07pm on Saturday 30 December 2023 relating to an incident where a man required medical assistance at the Hotel Central in Maiden Street.

Daniel Mark Hrycyszyn, aged 35 and from Weymouth was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 12am on Sunday 31 December 2023.

His family has been informed and officers are keeping them updated with developments in the investigation.

Five men were arrested in connection with the incident and, following a detailed investigation by Dorset Police detectives.

19-year-old Joe Michael Williams from Weymouth has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 January 2024.

The four other men who were arrested have all been released from the investigation without charge.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Daniel's family at this extremely difficult time.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries into this incident and have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised a charge of murder against Joe Michael Williams.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.”