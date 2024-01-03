Two speed cameras in Cornwall have been cut down overnight.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the speed camera at Perranarworthal, which was removed in the early hours of 3 January, had already been cut down in October last year.

Meanwhile another camera was attacked on Tregolls Road in Truro during the same night.

It's the latest in the recent spate of attacks on the speed cameras in the county.

The device in Perranarworthal was installed in March 2023 after years of campaigning from residents and a local action group. Each costs the taxpayer about £20,000 to replace, according to the police.

It's the second time the Perranarworthal camera near the Norway Inn between Falmouth and Truro had been targeted. Credit: BPM MEDIA

Cornwall Councillor for Truro Tregolls, Loic Rich, said he was shocked to see the cameras had been cut down.

"It’s very disappointing, because for most people the cameras have been really helpful for slow down traffic speeds.

"There have been a number of accidents on this road it’s really busy, it’s used by school children, parents for years have been telling me traffic speeds are too fast they don’t feel safe.

"We are trying to encourage more people to walk to school and walk to work. It doesn’t really make a difference to your journey time at all it’s just a short stretch of road you have to do 30 mph."

He said its "really made the quality of life for local people in this part of Truro."

He mentioned there's a tendency for cars to speed down the stretch of road.

“It’s about people bombing down here doing 60 or even 70mph, it’s completely unacceptable - so most people will be disappointed.”

Becky Stewart lives locally and says she can understand why the cameras have been targeted.

“It’s a difficult one, I can see why people are doing it because of the amount of money these speed camera makes and I think there’s better ways of slowing the traffic down.

“I don’t think it’s the speed that’s a problem, it’s how busy the road is without the infrastructure in place to get people across the road. It’s the only road in and out of Truro.

She's calling for “better road safety improvements rather than money making schemes like speed cameras.”

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said the force is investigating the crimes.

“We continue to urge the community to report any suspicious activity or share information that might help our enquiries.

“If you witnessed these incidents or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting 50240001590.“

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”