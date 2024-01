A bit of sunlight on the horizon from Bull Point, North Devon looking out towards Lundy Credit: Mark Gerry

Making the most of the wind and waves at Godrevy, Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

A wonderful panoramic sunrise over Glastonbury Tor Credit: John Wickes

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Morning low cloud at the base of Fontmell Down near Shaftesbury, Dorset Credit: Richard Ley