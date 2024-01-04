A car was left "damaged beyond repair" after being set on fire on Christmas Eve following a series of attacks that police say have targeted a property in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police rushed to the blaze on Hawk Close in Abbeydale at around 12.45pm on 24 December after it was reported a car outside the property was on fire.

Three men were seen in the area at the time, the force said. Two offenders reportedly smashed the car windows, set it on fire, and then fled the scene.

It is the third time the property has been targeted. Previously, a group damaged windows at the building with a hammer, and a car had been smashed before that.

CCTV showing footage of two men believed to have been involved in the attack on the vehicle. Credit: Gloucestershire Police.

The car fire this time was dangerously close to the property according to police.

Gloucestershire Police is now appealing for help and believes there is mobile phone footage of what happened.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who has information on who is responsible for this series of targeted attacks, or who has seen the mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police online by completing the [online] form and quoting incident 18 of 24 December."

Independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone who may be able to help. Information can be passed on completely anonymously, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.