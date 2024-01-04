A special wedding ring has been returned to its owner after it was lost during a football match in Bristol.

Andrew Olpin, from Nailsea, lost the ring at the game against Hull City on Friday 22 December.

The wedding ring was carved with ‘HEO’ inside in memory of his eight-week-old son Harrison who passed away in November 2022.

Backed by messages of support from fans on social media, Ashton Gate staff hunted high and low to find the ring. On New Year’s Day it was reunited with Andrew and wife Lauren, who has a matching ring.

Andrew said: “When I lost it I was in a state of shock. It’s so precious and I couldn’t find it anywhere.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Ashton Gate for searching for it and to get it back means so much. It’s overwhelming and I am so grateful.”

Ashton Gate Stadium operations director Ross Wormald said: “We’re so happy for Andrew and Lauren that we were able to help them be reunited with something that means so much to them.

“As soon as we found out the ring was lost, our staff started searching and we managed to find it a few days later.”