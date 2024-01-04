A disqualified driver who drove "at speed" at a police officer in Swindon has been handed a 21-week jail sentence.

An officer went to an incident at Apple Green Petrol Station, on Great Western Way just after 8am on 7 October, and approached what police described as a suspicious vehicle.

On seeing the officer, the driver reversed "at speed", almost running him over.

The person in the vehicle was suspected to be disqualified driver David Watkins-Rudman, who then drove off in a silver Audi TT.

After being on the run since the incident, Watkins-Rudman was found sleeping in his vehicle in the early hours of Christmas Day and was charged with driving whilst disqualified and assaulting an emergency worker.

Watkins-Rudman, 37, of Beech Avenue, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on December 28, where he pleaded guilty to the two offences.

In a victim impact statement, the officer said: "The incident caused me to hold my breath from the panic that came over me, thinking that I couldn’t believe that this person was deliberately trying to hit me with the car, in a bid to get away.

"I’ve never had anyone drive at me before. I honestly thought that I was going to get hit by the car ... I honestly believe that he was trying to physically run me over.

"I have been a police officer for 5 and a half years and dealt with all kinds of incidents within my career and I have never felt scared before as I did at the moment that I saw the car reverse and manoeuvre in my direction with speed."

He was given a 21-week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months and ordered to pay £85 in costs, and £154 surcharge.

PC Matthew Coates, who investigated the case said: “Our officers are out on patrol on the roads of Wiltshire day and night to keep people safe and apprehend drivers who pose a risk to other road users.

“It is completely unacceptable when police officers are assaulted while carrying out these public duties, and I am pleased to see the courts acknowledging this and ensuring these offenders are taken off our streets.”