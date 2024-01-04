A domestic incident in Bath resulted in a police helicopter search and one man being arrested.

Emergency services were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Banwell Road just before 9pm on Wednesday 3 January.

A search supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter was carried out and resulted in a man in his forties being arrested in the Moorlands area - a couple of miles away.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault and remains in police custody.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries. Credit: ITV News

A woman went to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

A juvenile arrested on suspicion of wounding a man was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

No one suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Residents may see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue. If you have any information about what happened and have yet to speak to officers, please call 101 and give the reference 5224002448.