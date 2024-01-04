More than 10 flood warnings have been issued in Gloucestershire, with residents in affected areas being urged to prepare for flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued 12 flood warnings along the River Severn where water levels are expected to rise further, following several days of heavy rainfall.

The organisation said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services and or local authorities."

It comes as the Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain across most of the South West until 3am on Friday 5 January. They've said that another spell of rain falling on saturated ground could lead to more flooding and travel disruption.

The Environment Agency has issued 12 flood warnings (in red) and 4 flood alerts (in orange) Credit: Environment Agency

The weather has already been causing travel disruption in Gloucestershire with bus and train services affected.

Cross Country trains announced that due to heavy rain the railway lines between Gloucester and Lydney are blocked.They added that train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Gloucestershire Highways also warned that the A38 Longford roundabout to Coombe Hill is closed due to flooding. They are urging people to find alternative routes.

Meanwhile Great Western Railway is advising people to travel 'as soon as possible' because of the forecasted rain.

A spokesperson said: "Those who have already travelled should consider making the return journey as soon as possible.

"With further flood warnings in place and the amount of rain forecast, Network Rail has identified key sites in Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall as being at risk of flooding from around 1500.

"Trains may not be able to operate through these areas."

Flooding at Chipping Sodbury Credit: Great Western Railway

The direct route between Swindon and Bristol Parkway remains closed due to flooding.

Other locations most at risk include sites between:

Swindon and Bristol Temple Meads

Newton Abbot and Plymouth

Exeter and Tiverton

Bristol Temple Meads and Western-super-Mare

Taunton and Westbury

Services between London Paddington and Swindon will continue to operate but may be affected by flooding elsewhere.

Customers with tickets for trains later today can use their ticket on earlier services.

More updates to follow.