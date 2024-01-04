Three people have been seriously injured after a crash outside M&S in Cornwall on Wednesday 3 January.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 1.35pm to the Marks & Spencer car park of Kingsley Village, Fraddon.

The collision involved a Grey Renault Captur, a red Seat Arona and a pedestrian.

The female passenger of the Seat, a woman in her 90s, was left with potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital. Her next of kin are with her.

The passenger of the Renault and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries which are not life-threatening or changing.

An investigation was carried out at the scene and anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may help is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log 321 of 3 January.